Cramer Remix: Investors are too negative about fast-growing tech   

Jim Cramer says it is time for investors to change their standards and start valuing stocks and companies based on evidence, instead of assuming they are guilty because of one measly fact.

Snap priced its IPO at $17 a share on Wednesday, and while many investors seemed to be skeptical to Cramer, he thinks it could be a winner right out of the gate thanks to its reach with a younger demographic.

"I am not saying we shouldn't be critical. I am saying that investors may be too negative right now about faster-growing tech," Cramer said.

This was evident when shares of Salesforce were hammered in after-hours trading on Tuesday because of a conservative revenue forecast. Cramer reminded investors that Salesforce isn't Valeant with a tattered balance sheet; it's an 18-year old company with a record of outperformance.

"In this market, you don't convict—you give the defendant the benefit of the doubt," Cramer said.