Cramer's lightning round: The stock 'kicking butt' in cybersecurity





It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Opko Health: "Phil Frost [CEO] has a standing invitation ... let's just say that he needs to come on because I'm starting to think that that latest acquisition really was a buzzkill."



FireEye: "No we are not going with FireEye, we are not going with Palo Alto. Remember, when we had Chuck Robbins from Cisco on, he made it very clear that the one we are going to like in that area is Cisco and not any others. Cisco is kicking butt."

KBR: "I like the infrastructure stocks. It wasn't that good a quarter. I'm going to say it's OK. It's not a bad company. It's got a lot of cash."

Toro: "Toro is a very reliable brand, and you know what, sometimes that is enough. But we are going to do a number on that one. We have to do more work, I can't just tell you it's a reliable brand. Let me come back on that one."

