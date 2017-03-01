European markets seen slightly higher; Eni, ITV, Eurotunnel report

Markets in Europe are seen opening slightly higher this Wednesday as investors focus on earnings and fresh data releases and digest President Donald Trump's address to Congress.



The FTSE 100 is seen 3 points higher at 7,282; the French CAC is set to open up by 2 points at 4,865 and the German DAX is seen higher by 8 points at 11,852.

In an address to both houses of Congress that was light on details, President Donald Trump promised to make an "historic" tax reform.

Back in Europe, investors will be paying close attention to Eurotunnel, Suez Environment, ITV, Ahold Delhaize and Eni stocks – all of which will be reporting throughout the day.



In terms of data, the U.K. will see the release of the Nationwide house price index, the euro area will know its latest PMI manufacturing figures and Germany will find out the latest unemployment numbers.

Later this Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest rate decision.