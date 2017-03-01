Some homeowners aren't breaking out the champagne after they've closed on their new home purchase.

Nearly half of the homeowners in a recent NerdWallet survey said that they would take a different approach toward buying if they were going through the process again.

The personal finance website polled 2,241 adults in January.

"One thing I'd advise — and no buyer really follows it — is to shop around and do more research not just for your loan but for the home," said Tim Manni, who covers mortgages at NerdWallet.

Younger homeowners — millennials and Gen Xers — expressed the most buyer's remorse after closing on a new dwelling.

About 3 in 5 of these participants said they had regrets throughout the shopping and mortgage process. What they lament the most is that they should have saved more money before buying and that they should have shopped around for a mortgage.