French presidential candidate Francois Fillon vows to 'fight to the end' despite 'fake work' scandal

Speculation over the Republican's withdrawal was sparked early Wednesday following reports that he had withdrawn from a planned visit to the Paris agricultural fair. The annual event marks a traditional pit-stop for French presidential candidates and is seen as key in winning support from France's rural communities.

Fillon's popularity has been falling in opinion polls since allegations emerged that he has wife, Penelope, had been paid 680,000 euros ($717,000) in state funds for work she may not have done.

It has also emerged that his children were also potentially paid funds illegitimately.

France's financial prosecutor announced Friday that it would open a judicial investigation into the allegations.

When accusations first arose against Fillon, he said that he would step down if placed under formal investigation. However, more latterly he has presented a more defiant stance, vowing to remain in the race regardless.

Reports from French news website Le Figaro said Wednesday that Fillon's campaign manager Patrick Stefanini has handed in his resignation, however it has not yet been confirmed by the party.

Fillon's decline has added fuel to the campaigns of remaining front-runners, far-right Marine Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking to CNBC earlier Wednesday, Bruno Cautrès, political science professor at Cevipof in Paris, said that France's Republican party lacks a "Plan B" and a formal investigation of Fillon would spell "disaster" for the party.