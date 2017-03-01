    ×

    Your Money, Your Future

    $1 billion in tax refunds is waiting to be claimed

    Uncle Sam might owe you more money than expected. But you'll have to act fast to snag it.

    The IRS said Wednesday that it is currently holding $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds for an estimated 1 million taxpayers who did not file a 2013 federal income tax return. The median anticipated refund varies by state (see chart below), with estimates ranging from $619 (Idaho) to $917 (Alaska).

    Avoid tax scams
    Avoid tax scams   

    "Students and many others may not realize they're due a tax refund," IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in the announcement.

    IRS regulations don't require a federal tax return for people whose income is less than a set level, depending on filing status, age and the type of income received. But those taxpayers may still benefit from filing, to get back any federal income tax withheld from a paycheck or claim any refundable tax credits.

    Taxpayers typically have three years from the point that return was due to file and claim their refund. After that, funds become the property of the U.S. Treasury. So to grab any money owed, you'll have to file that 2013 return by this year's tax deadline of April 18.

    (That's not necessarily an easy feat if those years-old necessary tax documents aren't safely stashed in a shoebox somewhere. You can ask your employer for copies of previous W2s or use the IRS Get Transcript tool to request wage and income information from those years.)

    It really is free money: There are no penalty fees for filing your return years late if the government owes you, and not the other way around.

    However, the IRS did caution taxpayers that the 2013 refund could be held if the taxpayer hasn't filed returns for 2014 and 2015, either. And if you owe any other tax bills to the IRS or the state, or are behind on child support or federal student loans, the refund could be siphoned to offset those debts.

    State or district Estimated number of individuals Median potential refund Total potential refunds
    Alabama 18,100 $729 $17,549,000
    Alaska 4,700 $917 $5,665,000
    Arizona 24,800 $650 $22,642,000
    Arkansas 9,900 $722 $9,571,000
    California 97,200 $696 $93,406,000
    Colorado 20,200 $699 $19,454,000
    Connecticut 11,500 $846 $12,691,000
    Delaware 4,300 $776 $4,321,000
    District of Columbia 3,200 $762 $3,341,000
    Florida 66,900 $776 $67,758,000
    Georgia 34,400 $671 $32,082,000
    Hawaii 6,500 $793 $6,876,000
    Idaho 4,500 $619 $3,919,000
    Illinois 40,000 $834 $42,673,000
    Indiana 21,700 $788 $22,060,000
    Iowa 10,200 $808 $10,193,000
    Kansas 11,100 $746 $10,700,000
    Kentucky 12,900 $772 $12,627,000
    Louisiana 20,300 $767 $21,209,000
    Maine 4,000 $715 $3,645,000
    Maryland 22,200 $770 $23,080,000
    Massachusetts 23,000 $838 $24,950,000
    Michigan 33,600 $763 $33,998,000
    Minnesota 15,600 $691 $14,544,000
    Mississippi 10,400 $702 $10,041,000
    Missouri 22,400 $705 $20,787,000
    Montana 3,600 $727 $3,480,000
    Nebraska 5,300 $745 $5,084,000
    Nevada 12,300 $753 $12,078,000
    New Hampshire 4,400 $892 $4,930,000
    New Jersey 29,900 $873 $33,207,000
    New Mexico 8,100 $753 $8,162,000
    New York 54,700 $847 $59,416,000
    North Carolina 29,800 $656 $26,874,000
    North Dakota 2,900 $888 $3,209,000
    Ohio 36,000 $749 $34,547,000
    Oklahoma 17,700 $773 $17,979,000
    Oregon 15,500 $658 $14,188,000
    Pennsylvania 39,400 $835 $41,078,000
    Rhode Island 2,900 $796 $2,906,000
    South Carolina 12,100 $674 $11,267,000
    South Dakota 2,700 $823 $2,709,000
    Tennessee 19,500 $743 $18,829,000
    Texas 104,700 $829 $115,580,000
    Utah 7,900 $667 $7,443,000
    Vermont 2,000 $747 $1,859,000
    Virginia 29,000 $752 $29,578,000
    Washington 27,600 $829 $30,330,000
    West Virginia 5,000 $855 $5,258,000
    Wisconsin 12,700 $675 $11,619,000
    Wyoming 2,800 $911 $3,189,000
    Totals 1,042,100 $763 $1,054,581,000
    SOURCE: IRS. Total potential refunds does not include the Earned Income Tax Credit and other credits.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...