The Dow Jones Industrial average surged more than 300 points Wednesday, crossing the 21,000 threshold a little more than a month after first surpassing 20,000. History says the market is in for a pause Thursday.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC PRO found the Dow surged 300 points or more in a single trading day 45 times in the last decade.



Here's what happens to the Dow, the S&P 500 and the 10-year bond the next trading day, on average.