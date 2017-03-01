Kellyanne Conway 'inadvertently' talked up Ivanka Trump's products, White House lawyer says

The White House has concluded that Kellyanne Conway acted "inadvertently" and without bad intentions when she said on national television to "go buy" Ivanka Trump's products.



In a Tuesday letter to Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub, White House Deputy Counsel Stefan Passantino said Conway is "highly unlikely" to use her position as a top White House advisor to discuss private interests again. He said that Conway "reiterated her commitment" to following rules against endorsing products, but did not signal that the White House took disciplinary action.

The OGE, an independent agency, urged the White House to consider punishing Conway, saying there was strong evidence that she violated the rule in question by talking about her boss' daughter's brand. It does not have the power to do take disciplinary action itself.

An OGE spokesman told CNBC on Wednesday that "we have received the letter and we are evaluating it."