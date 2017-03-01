Market rallied on Trump's 'masterful' speech, but the bill is yet to be paid, Art Cashin says

Investors buoyed by President Donald Trump's speech to Congress piled into stocks on Wednesday, but veteran trader Art Cashin told CNBC "the bill is still yet to be paid."

"It's going be interesting when we get to the changes in the debt ceiling, etc. They won't be able to talk their way through that. That's going to need action," the director of floor operations for UBS Financial Services said in an interview with "Closing Bell" on Wednesday.

"The president's speech was masterful in the sense that he looked very presidential and that seemed to catch his opponents by surprise, but legislatively they've got a lot of work ahead of them."

In his first speech to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump reiterated his calls for tax reform and repealing and replacing Obamacare, as well as stressed his efforts so far to bring jobs and investments back to the U.S.

Investors apparently liked what they heard.U.S. equities surged to all-time highs on Wednesday, with the the Dow closing above 21,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to 2,395.96 after briefly breaking 2,400 for the first time.

"What you learned about markets, which was not known before today, was that what they prefer is hearing what priorities are and what the resolve is as opposed to hearing details," Terry Haines, head of political analysis for Evercore ISI, told "Closing Bell."