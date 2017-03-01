Master house flipper points out 3 common mistakes to a woman who is $3.5 million in the hole

1. Making last-minute changes

Webre's craftsman's touch and attention to detail force her to make last-minute changes that delay construction. Taking your time costs money, explains Torres: "It took Nicole eight months to build these houses, and her construction costs shot up by 20%."

Further, the mogul says, "When you start a development, it's really important that you keep that rhythm going through the project to complete it."

The solution? Stay on schedule.

Torres stresses the importance of finalizing all design and architecture decisions before construction. Being prepared can save you money, time and stress.

2. Pricing too high

Webre is unable to sell the properties because "she's priced them way too high," says Torres. Sellers might think that listing properties at a high price will help them negotiate to their advantage, but actually, if you aim too high you risk losing potential buyers.

The solution? Discount to gain momentum.

After some discussion, Torres convinces Webre to discount the price of the first two homes. as a result, she sees far more interest in the properties and is able to market the remaining lots.

By selling the first two homes at a lower price than she hoped, she frees up some cash to start paying off her loans and developing the rest of Bakery Village. Sometimes, pricing competitively can pay off in the long-run.