Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are solidly higher as investors react to President Donald Trump's speech to Congress Tuesday night. Asian and European markets were up as well. We get economic data this morning, including personal income and spending.

-Lowe's just announced earnings that beat expectations across the board, showing the housing recovery still has steam. And mortgage applications surged 5.8 percent, as rates briefly dipped last week.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



-Trump's speech called for his expected agenda of tax cuts, border security, defense spending, and infrastucure budgets. But reports that he would offer some kind of reversal or compromise on immigration turned out to be false. Instead, he proposed a game-changing turn to a merit-based immigration admission system.