As for his own children, there are only a couple of schools the self-made millionaire will pay for them to attend: "I personally told my kids they can go to three colleges" at which they will be able to network.

What matters, Cardone says, is, "Where are the Bushes going? Where are the Obamas going? Where are the power players going?"

"I want [my children] to go there not to learn things," he continues. "I want them to go there to meet people — to get connected with the power players. The old adage is: It's not what you know. It's who you know. That's still true today."