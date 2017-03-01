Senate confirms Ryan Zinke as Interior secretary

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior secretary, giving President Donald Trump another Cabinet member in what has proven to be a slow process.

The chamber voted 68-31 to clear the Montana Republican, who was elected to Congress in 2014. The vote was less contentious than for many of Trump's Cabinet choices.

Zinke, a former Navy Seal and avid outdoorsman, will head the agency that manages about three-quarters of federal land and natural resources. Some critics have said he could be too friendly to the oil and gas industry.



The Senate will move on to the confirmation of Trump's Housing and Urban Development secretary designee, Ben Carson. Trump has repeatedly hit Democrats for what he calls obstruction of his Cabinet choices.