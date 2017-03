His speech underlines an inspirational message for everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances: Never limit your dreams.

"Moonlight," which also took home the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, tells the story of Chiron, a boy growing up gay and black in the rough Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, author of the play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue," upon which the film is based, both also grew up there.

Jenkins explains that, because of where he was from, he did not believe that he could realize his ambitions: "You don't assume a boy who grew up how and where we did would grow up and make a piece of art that wins an Academy Award."