The real story behind Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's $1-a-year salary

At $503,205 last year, Spiegel has had the highest base salary of the bunch, at least on a noninflation-adjusted basis. For total compensation, Spiegel is third behind Match.com's Sam Yagan and Twitter's former CEO Dick Costolo, who took in stock and options valued at more than $11 million, but only $200,000 in salary.

Current Twitter chief Jack Dorsey was behind the helm at Square when the mobile payment and financial services company went public in 2015. He took just $3,750 in salary from Square in 2014 and that rose to $6,000 in 2015.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive of Facebook, took a base salary of $483,333 in 2011, the year before the social media giant went public. He also received nearly $800,000 in perks, largely for personal use of private aircraft.

Spiegel's total compensation included $890,339 for personal security, according to company filings.

Snap has indicated that Spiegel will receive a salary of just $1 a year following the public offering, a common move in the tech community. Oracle's Larry Ellison and Facebook's Zuckerberg are among the "dollar-a-year-men" crew, as are Google's Sergey Brin and Larry Page .

That isn't to say that Zuckerberg is a pauper: He received more than $12 million over the past three years for security and some $2 million for use of a private jet, according to company filings.

Spiegel will own 44.3 percent of Snap's total voting share when it goes public. That's because of a multiple share class system similar to Facebook's. At Snap, Class A shares will have no voting rights; Class B shares will have one vote apiece; and Class C shares — which are split evenly between Spiegel and co-founder Robert Murphy — will have 10 votes each.