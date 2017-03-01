Trades to make following Trump's speech

The "Fast Money" traders discussed which stocks to trade after the stock market closed at record highs following President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday evening.

Trader Pete Najarian said he likes Apple and Oracle in the technology space. He said he expects Apple shares to reach $160. The stock closed at $139.79 on Wednesday.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) after it reached a 52-week high, earlier in the day. The ETF is up 13 percent in the last 12 months.

Trader Tim Seymour is looking abroad and said he likes the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ET (EEM), and SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 EFT (FEZ).

Monsanto and Square are two stocks trader Steve Grasso likes. He said he expects both stocks to move higher. Monsanto is up 25 percent in the last 12 months, while Square is up 60 percent in the last 12 months.

