President Donald Trump tried to turn Harley Davidson into the poster child for America's bad trade deals. But it was Trump who scrapped the deal that Harley itself said could have fixed its problems.

In his address to Congress, Trump said Tuesday the Milwaukee-based company expressed concern that its motorcycles — famously made in the U.S.A. — faced punitive tariffs as high as 100 percent in overseas markets. The company sells more than a third of its hogs outside the United States. International growth was up 2.9 percent last fiscal year, according to company documents, while the number of motorcycles sold domestically dropped nearly 4 percent.

"They told me — without even complaining, because they have been mistreated for so long that they have become used to it — that it is very hard to do business with other countries because they tax our goods at such a high rate," Trump said in his speech.