Trump's speech to Congress puts America first, dozens of times

It was a speech full of promise — and promises. And, judging by the number of times President Donald Trump said the word, he followed through on his pledge to put America first.

In his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, Trump used the word "America" — or a variant — more than 70 times. That works out to about one mention per minute. (The phrase United States came up a dozen times.)

The next most popular word was "will" — an indication of the president's forward-looking stance and perhaps his intent to focus on the promises he made to voters on the campaign trail last year.

Here's what the words of the president's speech looks like when sized by the number of word mentions.