    ‘Tupac Shakur’s BMW’ – the car he was shot in - could be yours for $1.5 million

    A U.S. website is selling what it claims is a BMW 750iL that belonged to Tupac Shakur, for $1.5 million.

    Shakur, also known as 2Pac, was fatally shot in a BMW at the age of 25 while leaving a boxing match in Las Vegas in 1996, in a crime that has never been solved.

    Memorabilia site Moments in Time is listing the BMW as "Tupac's car - an extraordinary relic." Several photographs of the refurbished car are displayed, with a document claiming it was registered to Shakur's label Death Row Records in 1996. It lists the original dealer as "Nick Alexander Impor."

    Tupac Shakur
    Shakur was named as one of Rolling Stone magazine's greatest artists of all time in 2010, with fellow rapper 50 Cent writing on its website: "Every rapper who grew up in the Nineties owes something to Tupac… Now that he's not here, he's bigger than ever."

    Shakur will be posthumously inducted to the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 7. Artists are eligible for inclusion 25 years from the release of their first recording.

    An image of BMW advertised on the Moments in Time website, described as 'Tupac's car'
    A new BMW 7-series sedan costs from $81,500, according to the company's U.S. website.

    CNBC.com has contacted Moments in Time for comment and is awaiting a response.

