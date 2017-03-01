‘Tupac Shakur’s BMW’ – the car he was shot in - could be yours for $1.5 million

A U.S. website is selling what it claims is a BMW 750iL that belonged to Tupac Shakur, for $1.5 million.

Shakur, also known as 2Pac, was fatally shot in a BMW at the age of 25 while leaving a boxing match in Las Vegas in 1996, in a crime that has never been solved.

Memorabilia site Moments in Time is listing the BMW as "Tupac's car - an extraordinary relic." Several photographs of the refurbished car are displayed, with a document claiming it was registered to Shakur's label Death Row Records in 1996. It lists the original dealer as "Nick Alexander Impor."