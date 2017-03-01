US Treasury yields rise following Trump’s speech to Congress

Investors are digesting President Trump's economic plans, which he described in his first address to a joint session of Congress. He outlined plans for a $1 trillion dollar infrastructure investment, healthcare reform, immigration reform and tax relief for businesses and the middle class.
The Treasury auctioned $18 billion of 4-week notes and $20 billion in 52-week notes on Tuesday. There are no planned auctions for today.
There's also lots of data coming out today. Personal income, consumer spending and core price index data is out at 08:30am ET. Construction spending and the ISM manufacturing data is out at 10am, then the Fed's beige book will be released at 2pm.
Meanwhile, oil markets firmed as Brent crude gained 0.51 percent to trade at $56.80 a barrel, while WTI crude rose 0.37 percent $54.21.