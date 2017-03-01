US Treasury yields rise following Trump’s speech to Congress

Yields on U.S. debt are higher today after President Donald Trump outlined his spending plans in a speech to Congress.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 6 basis points to 2.4204 percent, from yesterday's close of 2.358 percent.

The yield on 30-year bonds also rose to 3.01 percent, from a close of 2.968 percent yesterday. Yields move inversely to prices.