    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields rise following Trump’s speech to Congress

    Bond traders at CME Group
    Getty Images

    Yields on U.S. debt are higher today after President Donald Trump outlined his spending plans in a speech to Congress.

    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up 6 basis points to 2.4204 percent, from yesterday's close of 2.358 percent.

    The yield on 30-year bonds also rose to 3.01 percent, from a close of 2.968 percent yesterday. Yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Investors are digesting President Trump's economic plans, which he described in his first address to a joint session of Congress. He outlined plans for a $1 trillion dollar infrastructure investment, healthcare reform, immigration reform and tax relief for businesses and the middle class.

    The Treasury auctioned $18 billion of 4-week notes and $20 billion in 52-week notes on Tuesday. There are no planned auctions for today.

    There's also lots of data coming out today. Personal income, consumer spending and core price index data is out at 08:30am ET. Construction spending and the ISM manufacturing data is out at 10am, then the Fed's beige book will be released at 2pm.

    Meanwhile, oil markets firmed as Brent crude gained 0.51 percent to trade at $56.80 a barrel, while WTI crude rose 0.37 percent $54.21.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---