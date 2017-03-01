Wall Street expected to open higher as the Trump trade regains momentum

U.S. stock index futures point to a higher open following President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.

Markets closed lower in the previous session. The Dow dropped 0.12 percent, breaking the index's 12th straight sessions of gains.

Investors are digesting President Trump's economic plans, which he described in his first address to a joint session of Congress. He outlined plans for a $1 trillion dollar infrastructure investment, healthcare reform, immigration reform and tax relief for businesses and the middle class.

Before the bell, earnings are expected from Best Buy, Lowe's, Dollar Tree and Icahn Enterprises.

After the bell, look out for reports from Broadcom, Box, Planet Fitness and Shake Shack.

There's also lots of data coming out today. Personal income, consumer spending and core price index data is out at 08:30am ET. Construction spending and the ISM manufacturing data is out at 10am, then the Fed's beige book will be released at 2pm.

In Europe, stocks are higher following Trump's speech. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is up more than 1 percent, with construction and material stocks profiting from the President's infrastructure plans.

Meanwhile, oil markets firmed as Brent crude gained 0.58 percent to trade at $56.84 a barrel, while WTI crude rose 0.46 percent to $54.26.



—CNBC's Patti Domm and Silvia Amaro contributed to this report