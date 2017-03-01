Your first trade for Wednesday, March 1

The "Fast Money" traders shared their opening moves for the first day of March.



Tim Seymour was a buyer of Target, which just saw its worst single trading day in eight years.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Monsanto.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Costco.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Juno Therapeutics.

Trader disclosure: On February 28, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM. Dan Nathan is long SPY May put spread, XIV long March call spread, JNJ long APR puts. Steve Grasso's firm is long CHK, CUBA, DIA, HES, ICE, KDUS, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, REGN, RIG, SPY, TITXF, WDR, WPX, WLL, ZNGA. Steve Grasso is long CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, QCOM, SPY, T, TWTR. Steve Grasso's children own: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No Shorts.

