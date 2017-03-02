A 5th-grader wrote a letter to Elon Musk about a business idea—here's how the billionaire responded

Elon Musk may be building space ships to send people to the moon, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have time to take suggestions from his fans.

A fifth-grader has gotten a favorable response from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX after sending him a letter suggesting that he run a contest for homemade commercials.

"I have noticed that you do not advertise," writes Bria, whose father is an auto industry journalist. She and her dad have had many conversations about Tesla, she says.

"Many people make homemade commercials and some of them are very good, they look professional and are entertaining. So, I think that you should run a competition on who can make the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired."