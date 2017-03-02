VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

A 5th-grader wrote a letter to Elon Musk about a business idea—here's how the billionaire responded

Stephen Lam | Reuters
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the falcon wing door on the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont, California, September 29, 2015.

Elon Musk may be building space ships to send people to the moon, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have time to take suggestions from his fans.

A fifth-grader has gotten a favorable response from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX after sending him a letter suggesting that he run a contest for homemade commercials.

"I have noticed that you do not advertise," writes Bria, whose father is an auto industry journalist. She and her dad have had many conversations about Tesla, she says.

"Many people make homemade commercials and some of them are very good, they look professional and are entertaining. So, I think that you should run a competition on who can make the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired."

Up until now, Tesla has let its products and those who drive them speak for themselves. "We traditionally avoid marketing costs," says Tesla on its "Marketing Strategies" website.

But Musk praised Bria's suggestion.

"Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We'll do it!" Musk wrote in response to Bria's father, who had tweeted a picture of the letter to Musk in addition to mailing it.

Bria says that when she grows up she plans to be a politician, but if she wants to pursue a career in marketing, she's already gotten quite a start.

