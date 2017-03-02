VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

8 billionaires, CEOs and celebs Trump has inspired to run for President

Now that America has a billionaire CEO reality television star as President, other billionaires, CEOs and celebrities are considering a run for the White House in 2020 or later.

Some are more serious than others about taking on the role. Still, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seems to speak for all those with no political experience but significant name recognition when he tells Vanity Fair, "This past election shows that anything can happen."

Here are eight leaders in business and entertainment who are reportedly measuring the drapes of the Oval Office.

Howard Schultz

"I'm a young man. … I would never say 'never,'" the CEO of Starbucks tells CNN's Poppy Harlow.

While Schultz has always said, "I have no intention of entering the presidential fray. I'm not done serving at Starbucks," he will be stepping down as CEO in April 2017, which could change things.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.
Getty Images
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

Bob Iger

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Sources say Iger has told friends he is considering their nudges that he make a run for president in 2020 as a Democrat." The Disney CEO and Apple board member has plenty of contacts within the party, including his friend Al Gore.

The one hitch, THR notes: "Any political future would hinge on Iger, 66, finding a Disney successor."

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
Katie Kramer | CNBC
Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

Mark Cuban

The billionaire entrepreneur has hinted at his intention to run for office in 2020. "We will see," Cuban tells Business Insider.

The "Shark Tank" star has a contentious relationship with President Donald Trump: Cuban has critiqued the President's management style and the President has tweeted that Cuban isn't smart enough to be Commander in Chief.

In a hypothetical 2020 match-up between Trump and Cuban, the investor would be competitive: The poll found the two billionaires basically tied.

Mark Cuban arrives to attend the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Oct 19, 2016.
Mike Blake | Reuters
Mark Cuban arrives to attend the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Oct 19, 2016.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

After being named its Sexiest Man Alive, Johnson tells People Magazine, "There's a good chance [I could run for President]. Yeah, one day."

The 44-year-old, who is currently the highest-paid actor in the world, gives Vanity Fair a similar answer: "I wouldn't rule it out. It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it's possible. This past election shows that anything can happen."

Kanye West

When West first announced he would be running for President in 2020 during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, not too many people took the rapper seriously. But after President Trump's victory, #Kanye2020 started trending.

The 39-year-old still seems to be considering a run for the Oval Office. "When I talk about the idea of being president, I'm not saying I have any political views," West says in a more recent interview with the BBC. "I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth. If there is anything that I can do with my time to somehow make a difference while I'm still alive, I'm all for it."

President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 13, 2016.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 13, 2016.

Mark Zuckerberg

As The Atlantic reports, evidence suggests that the Facebook co-founder and CEO is considering a run for high office: "If Zuckerberg decides to run for President in 2020, no one who's paying attention will be shocked."

One such clue is Zuckerberg's personal challenge of meeting with people in all 50 states by the end of 2017.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook.
Source: Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook.

Oprah Winfrey

The media mogul has always dismissed the idea of running for president. She once told ABC News, "People say 'never say never,' but when it comes to politics, I can say never."

But Oprah may now be reconsidering. In a recent interview, Bloomberg's David Rubenstein suggests that she could break what Hillary Clinton called that highest, hardest glass ceiling.

While Oprah doesn't answer with a resounding "yes," she does reveal her surprise that experience is no longer necessarily a job requirement: "I never considered the question even a possibility. I thought, 'Oh gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough.' Now I'm thinking, 'Oh!'"

Before you get too excited about Winfrey running in 2020, keep in mind that Winfrey's close pal Gayle King repeats it's "never happening."

Oprah Winfrey
Fred Watkins | ABC | Getty Images

Chris Rock

"I'm gonna run in 2020, wish me luck," the comedian posted to Twitter.

