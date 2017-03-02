8 billionaires, CEOs and celebs Trump has inspired to run for President

Now that America has a billionaire CEO reality television star as President, other billionaires, CEOs and celebrities are considering a run for the White House in 2020 or later.



Some are more serious than others about taking on the role. Still, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seems to speak for all those with no political experience but significant name recognition when he tells Vanity Fair, "This past election shows that anything can happen."

Here are eight leaders in business and entertainment who are reportedly measuring the drapes of the Oval Office.

Howard Schultz

"I'm a young man. … I would never say 'never,'" the CEO of Starbucks tells CNN's Poppy Harlow.

While Schultz has always said, "I have no intention of entering the presidential fray. I'm not done serving at Starbucks," he will be stepping down as CEO in April 2017, which could change things.