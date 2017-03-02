A goat would beat Le Pen in France’s presidential election, political analyst says

Those concerned that far-right leader Marine Le Pen will become France's next president might be worrying too much, according to one political analyst.



Thomas Guénolé from the Paris-based institute Sciences Po told CNBC Thursday: "I want to be perfectly clear for foreigners and for investors in particular, a goat, literally a goat, at the second round against Marine Le Pen, the goat is elected."

Guénolé added that there are many French voters who are "allergic" to the far right and would unite in the second round of the election to prevent Le Pen from winning. Le Pen is currently ahead in projections for the first round scheduled for April 23. But she is seen losing the second round to the centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

"Basically the ideology of Mr Macron is opportunism," Guénolé said. "He waited as long as possible before telling us what his platform is."

Macron is due to outline his manifesto Thursday morning. This comes after French authorities decided to formally investigate the conservative candidate Francois Fillon for misusing public funds. Fillon who, until the scandal emerged, was well-placed to become the next president, announced Wednesday he is not stepping out of the race, despite previously saying he would if formal investigations were pursued.