America has a 'cybersecurity crisis': Symantec CEO

Symantec CEO: There's a cybersecurity crisis in the US 3 Hours Ago | 03:02

Do you feel safe browsing online?

Have you ever been a victim of credit card fraud?

Thirty-nine percent of North Americans have been affected by cybersecurity crime in the past year alone, Symantec Chief Executive Greg Clack told CNBC on Thursday. "I think that's a very big crisis."

"I'm really excited about bringing digital safety to our customers," Clark said in an interview on "Squawk Box." And despite recent earnings misses from peers Palo Alto Networks and FireEye, Clark doesn't think there's "weakness" overall in the sector.

Network security company Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal second-quarter revenue Tuesday that missed forecasts, and its shares plunged nearly 17 percent in after-hours trading. The company's stock was up slightly in early trading Thursday.

In February, shares of FireEye plummeted on news the software maker's quarterly revenue fell short of expectations. The company also announced its chairman and chief financial officer were leaving the company. FireEye shares were up slightly in early trading Thursday.

Symantec has a better story to tell, as the company has managed to drive revenue growth and top analysts' earnings expectations over the past three quarters, Clark said.



"We feel really good about the future," he told CNBC, speaking specifically to the opportunities provided by Symantec's latest major LifeLock deal.



Last November, Symantec announced it was acquiring U.S. identity theft protection services company LifeLock for $2.3 billion, in a move that it hoped would boost sales at Symantec's Norton unit.

"We feel good about taking Norton subscribers and offering them protection through LifeLock," Clark said in the "Squawk Box" interview.

The LifeLock transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Symantec's 2017 financial results, and the company also reaffirmed its 2018 earnings guidance in a press release after the announcement in November. Symantec said it expects the purchase to be accretive to earnings in 2019.

Shares of Symantec are up more than 22 percent for the year and more than 42 percent over the past 12 months, after a small gain Thursday morning.