Apple will not change its charging cable on the next iPhone, top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says

Apple will not discard the Lightning connector for the USB Type-C connector on the next iPhone, according to one prominent Apple analyst on Thursday.

In a note obtained by AppleInsider, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities refuted a report by The Wall Street Journal that Apple would ditch the Lightning port on the iPhone 8 in favor of the industry's standard USB-C port. (CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.)

Instead, the new iPhone — expected to make an appearance at Apple's 10th-anniversary release of the iconic device in September — will utilize Type-C Power Delivery technology for faster charging, AppleInsider said, citing Kuo. Still, Kuo noted, one potential advantage for switching to USB-C is a faster transfer of HD videos.

Kuo has gained a lot of respect in the tech community for his informative research notes and nailing predictions of previous Apple products.

Apple has done away with a charge cable before. The company first introduced the Lightning connector on September 2012 alongside the iPhone 5 as a replacement for the 30-pin dock connector.

Earlier this month, Kuo predicted that Apple has three new wireless charging iPhones scheduled for this year.

Apple confirmed to CNBC that it has joined the Wireless Power Consortium "to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards."

—CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.