Attorney General Sessions will recuse himself from investigations related to Trump campaign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will remove himself from any current or future investigations related to President Donald Trump 's election campaign amid backlash over his testimony about contacts with Russia.

In a news conference Thursday, Sessions said Justice Department staff recommended that he recuse himself from probes "in any way" related to Trump's campaign. Critics questioned whether Sessions could be impartial in probes related not only to Trump's campaign, but also the president's conduct more broadly, due to his role as an advisor to the president's campaign.

"I feel like I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in," Sessions said.

Sessions also defended his testimony in which he appeared to mislead senators about his contact with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States. He said that, due to the framing of Democratic Sen. Al Franken's question to him, he "focused (his) answer on" whether he met the official in his role as a campaign surrogate, not his position as a then-senator.

"In retrospect, I should have slowed down and said I did meet with one official a couple of times and that was the Russian ambassador," Sessions said Thursday.

Sessions faced increasing pressure following a Washington Post report that he met twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States before the 2016 presidential election. The report sparked questions about whether he contradicted his testimony to the Senate and prompted bipartisan calls for recusal from Russia-related probes. The top Democrat in both the Senate and House urged Sessions to resign.

Sessions oversees the Justice Department and FBI, which have led investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the election and any links between Russia and Trump associates. Sessions' recusal will put a deputy in charge of the investigations that relate to the Trump campaign, but it is not entirely clear how broad that recusal will be.

Asked about possible Trump campaign contacts with Russia during his January confirmation hearing, Sessions said he had "been called a surrogate a time or two in that campaign." He said he "did not have communications with the Russians" and was unable to comment on alleged contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russian officials.

﻿﻿Trump said Thursday that he has "total" confidence in Sessions as the top U.S. law enforcement. Trump told pool reporters in Virginia that he thought Sessions "probably" testified truthfully about the issue during his confirmation hearing. Trump previously said he did not think the attorney general should recuse himself from any Russia-related investigations, which some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle urged.

Trump joined House Speaker Paul Ryan and many Republicans in saying Sessions should not distance himself from Russia-linked investigations outright.

Trump has also defended former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, whose resignation was sparked by contradictions to top White House officials about his conversations with the same Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Ryan noted that the House and Senate intelligence committees are still investigating the extent of Russia's influence in the 2016 presidential election and argued the probes are best served staying within the committees.

He added that lawmakers have seen "no evidence" to determine that associates of the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials.