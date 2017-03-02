'Big Bang Theory' stars give up $100,000 each to help actresses making 80% less

The five original cast members of the CBS show "The Big Bang Theory," Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg, are some of the highest-paid comedy actors on television, and for good reason.

"The Big Bang Theory" is the number one comedy for the sought-after demographic of 18-to-49-year-olds and averages 20 million viewers per episode. According to Variety, "The show has grossed over $1 billion in syndication for Warner Bros alone."

Variety reports that the show's biggest stars, Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco, signed contracts worth $1 million per episode back in 2014. In the last contract renewal, Nayyar and Helberg caught up with them.

However, the show's two main remaining cast members, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who play Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette Rostenkowski, respectively, only make around $200,000 per episode. That's despite Bialik's four consecutive Emmy nominations between 2012 and 2015.