Box CEO Aaron Levie gives advice to Snap on how to navigate Wall Street   

Box CEO Aaron Levie said that when his company went public in 2015, Wall Street didn't really understand his company. He quickly learned the importance of having a predictable strategy.

Box's IPO was highly anticipated when it debuted on the stock market. Shares closed 66 percent above their IPO price in the first day of trading. Likewise, Snap went public on Thursday, opening at a $7-per-share premium to the $17 initial price for the offering.

While the two companies represent different segments of the technology industry, they were both highly scrutinized when they came public, leading Levie to reflect on the process for his company.

"My message to Snap was certainly make sure that you drive predictable consistent growth, and you over-communicate what makes you different, and then ultimately Wall Street will really understand the story," Levie told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday.

