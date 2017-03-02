    ×

    Box CEO Aaron Levie gives advice to Snap on how to navigate Wall Street

    Box CEO Aaron Levie said that when his company went public in 2015, Wall Street didn't really understand his company. He quickly learned the importance of having a predictable strategy.

    Box's IPO was highly anticipated when it debuted on the stock market. Shares closed 66 percent above their IPO price in the first day of trading. Likewise, Snap went public on Thursday, opening at a $7-per-share premium to the $17 initial price for the offering.

    While the two companies represent different segments of the technology industry, they were both highly scrutinized when they came public, leading Levie to reflect on the process for his company.

    "My message to Snap was certainly make sure that you drive predictable consistent growth, and you over-communicate what makes you different, and then ultimately Wall Street will really understand the story," Levie told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday.

    It was also just two years ago that Box promised shareholders that the company would become cash flow positive by fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Sure enough, when Box reported quarterly results on Wednesday, the company had reached that milestone for the first time.

    "This is a massive milestone for our business," Levie said.

    Having positive free cash flow is important because it means that Box can now reinvest the cash back into technology that helps the business, driving growth. It also means that Box won't need to raise money from a secondary offering in the future.

    Shares of Box fell more than 8 percent on Thursday after the cloud-computing company's guidance for both next quarter and the full 2018 fiscal year was lighter than analysts expected. However, this was because company plans to spend more money to invest in growth.

    Box reported a loss of 10 cents per share versus the expected 14 cents per share adjusted on revenue of $109.9 million versus the $108.9 million expected. This is compared to a loss one year ago of 26 cents per share. Revenue was up 29 percent year over year.

