Burger King's 'gross' chicken sandwich gets a tasty makeover to win over the haters

"To be perfectly honest, over time people lost interest in our current chicken sandwich," Alex Macedo, president of Burger King North America, told CNBC. He conceded that social media hatred of the sandwich prompted the burger chain to create a new recipe.

The result, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, is slightly smaller, with a reformulated marinade and cooking process that makes it crispier and juicier. The seasoned chicken breast is topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo and served on a potato bun.

"You can't take yourself too seriously to admit that your current product is below standard," Macedo said.

To promote the new menu item, Burger King will be releasing several ads that feature blindfolded social media "haters" testing out the new sandwich.

Macedo said that their reaction to the new sandwich was positive.

It's no surprise that Burger King is doubling-down on chicken. Chicken fries have continued to drive sales for the company since they were revitalized in 2014 and chicken sandwiches are a growing category in the restaurant industry.

"We're only as obsessed with chicken as our guests are," Macedo said.