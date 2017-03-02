Investor Chris Sacca laments the one that got away: Snap

Flash forward to Snap's public debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, and Lightspeed got a huge payday. The firm sold 4.6 million shares, worth a cool $79 million at the start of trading. It still holds nearly 82 million shares, worth just shy of $2 billion.

The Snap founders ultimately opted to stay down south in Los Angeles, versus moving to the San Francisco Bay Area. Whether Sacca would have advised Murphy to relocate north, we'll never know. That said, the company has stayed away from Silicon Valley, preferring its Venice, Calif. home.

Sacca — whose investments include Twitter and Facebook's Instagram — is worth an estimated $1.2 billion according to Forbes, so he's likely doing OK.