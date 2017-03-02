Cramer: The drug stock that pays you to wait while it gets itself together

    ×

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    GlaxoSmithKline: "It pays you a 5 percent yield to wait until they get it together, which I think eventually they will. So, I'm not going to tell anyone to sell that one."

    Prudential Financial: "PRU has had a very, very big run. The insurers are very strong stocks but I have no edge to buying PRU up here after that big run. I do like Chubb."

    Advanced Semiconductor Engineering: "It's a Taiwanese company. That's better than a Chinese company in terms of being able to understand the financials ... I like Taiwan Semi. I am loathed to just bless this one. Taiwan Semi is the only one that I feel comfortable with from there."

    ZTO Express: "No, I don't like it. I haven't liked it since it came public. If I want to be in that space I'm going to say I would rather have XPO Logistics, which is Brad Jacobs' company, or FedEx, which is doing well."

    Nordson Corporation: "Nordson is very, very good. You know they let that plant to Mexico, but Nordson is a very consistent, very good manufacturer."

