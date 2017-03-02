Cramer: The drug stock that pays you to wait while it gets itself together

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



GlaxoSmithKline: "It pays you a 5 percent yield to wait until they get it together, which I think eventually they will. So, I'm not going to tell anyone to sell that one."

Prudential Financial: "PRU has had a very, very big run. The insurers are very strong stocks but I have no edge to buying PRU up here after that big run. I do like Chubb."

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering: "It's a Taiwanese company. That's better than a Chinese company in terms of being able to understand the financials ... I like Taiwan Semi. I am loathed to just bless this one. Taiwan Semi is the only one that I feel comfortable with from there."

ZTO Express: "No, I don't like it. I haven't liked it since it came public. If I want to be in that space I'm going to say I would rather have XPO Logistics, which is Brad Jacobs' company, or FedEx, which is doing well."

Nordson Corporation: "Nordson is very, very good. You know they let that plant to Mexico, but Nordson is a very consistent, very good manufacturer."

