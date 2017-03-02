Cramer Remix: Best investment trend in a changing economy

At one time the rising tide in the pizza industry seemed to lift all boats, but judging from the recent results reported by Domino's Pizza and Papa John's, Jim Cramer said that is no longer the case.

"Domino's just keeps outperforming anyway, and while I would stay away from the others, I think this stock remains one of the best plays on the stay-at-home economy," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer coined the term "stay-at-home economy" to reflect a shift for the stocks that are most successful on Wall Street. Often it is companies that allow people to spend more time at home — like Amazon and Netflix — that are most successful. He also attributed this as one of the main reasons for the collapse of the mall, as people would rather order online than leave the house to go shopping.

Most interestingly, in the pizza industry, Cramer noted starkly contrasting feedback from Domino's and Papa John's. Last week, Papa John's reported a mixed quarter with nothing but "far-fetched" alibis on its conference call. First, they blamed the shortfall on the NFL's declining ratings.

What really scared investors was when the company cited "continued competitive activity from all of the national players." Meanwhile, when Domino's reported it was a very different story, delivering a blowout quarter. It didn't fret about NFL or the weather, nor did it say it was under siege with a price war.

Ultimately Cramer determined that the pain in the restaurant industry now extends to pizza delivery, with the exception of Domino's, which has mastered the technology aspect of the business so well it can now triumph above the rest.