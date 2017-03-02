Money is gushing into the market — and one part of it in particular

    ×

    The money continues to flow into the markets, and into exchange-traded funds in particular. January had roughly $35 billion in ETF inflows, and February also saw roughly $52 billion in inflows.

    That's a two-month inflow of about $87 billion, and according to Dave Nadig, CEO of ETF.com, "It's the biggest two-month run in ETFs since ETFs were invented."

    "We're in the middle of a rally," Nadig told me. "A lot of retail investors are coming back to the party. If you look at what's getting the assets, it's low-cost index product. It's large-cap equities, (emerging markets) across the board — but low-cost product that tends to be where retail investors go."

    February flows were broad-based, with the biggest inflows once again into U.S. Equity funds.

    February ETF flows

    • U.S. Equities: $24 billion
    • Fixed Income: $12 billion
    • International Equity: $11 billion
    • Commodities: $2 billion
    • Other: $3 billion
    • Total $52 billion

      Source: ETF.com

    These are good inflows — there are no monster winners, but money is flowing into almost all sectors, including large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap equity funds.

    To give you an idea of how broad the inflows are, here are the ETFs with the largest inflows.

    ETF winners in February

    Wow. I see corporate bonds, emerging markets, gold, midcap, and the S&P 500. It doesn't get any broader than that for inflows!

    And the Trump trade? There's still evidence money is flowing into sectors associated with that trade.

    Trump trades (February ETF flows)

    • Financials: $1.8 billion inflow
    • Health Care: $1.5 billion inflow
    • Canada: $205 million outflow
    • Mexico: $235 million outflow

    Bottom line, according to Nadig: at this rate, we are on track for ETF inflows of $500 billion in 2017. That would be a 20% rise in assets over the roughly $2.5 trillion currently in U.S.-based ETFs.

