Money is gushing into the market — and one part of it in particular

The money continues to flow into the markets, and into exchange-traded funds in particular. January had roughly $35 billion in ETF inflows, and February also saw roughly $52 billion in inflows.



That's a two-month inflow of about $87 billion, and according to Dave Nadig, CEO of ETF.com, "It's the biggest two-month run in ETFs since ETFs were invented."

"We're in the middle of a rally," Nadig told me. "A lot of retail investors are coming back to the party. If you look at what's getting the assets, it's low-cost index product. It's large-cap equities, (emerging markets) across the board — but low-cost product that tends to be where retail investors go."

February flows were broad-based, with the biggest inflows once again into U.S. Equity funds.