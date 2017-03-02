Europe markets set for pause after Dow closes above 21,000; Deutsche Telekom, Adecco, InBev report

Markets in Europe are set for a cautious open Thursday as investors take a breather after a strong rally on Wall Street and focus on earnings and political instability.

The FTSE 100 is seen 4 points lower at 7,375; the CAC 40 is set to open 3 points higher at 4,958 and the German DAX is seen down by 4 points at 12,059.

The main focus is likely to be earnings with AB InBev, Adecco, LafargeHolcim, Continental, Deutsche Telekom and EDP all reporting.

Also on the calendar is the release of the latest euro zone flash inflation and unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, the French presidential election is heating up, after authorities decided to formally investigate the conservative candidate Francois Fillon for misusing public funds. His centrist opponent Emmanuel Macron is set to outline his manifesto on Thursday morning.