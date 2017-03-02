Full interview with new Exxon CEO on life after Tillerson, oil prices and new discoveries

Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods, who succeeded Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the top of the oil giant in January, shared his thoughts on the future of the company and the energy markets in a CNBC "Squawk Box" interview that aired Thursday.



"Our view on oil prices is there's still a lot of uncertainty in the marketplace, so while we have seen the prices go up in the short term, we're not building our investment campaign based on the assumption that those prices are going to be there forever," he said.



Woods spoke to CNBC on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, where Exxon held its annual meeting with analysts.



He also discusses:

Former CEO, now Secretary of State Rex Tillerson



OPEC



New oil discoveries



