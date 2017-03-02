Hong Kong retail keeps posting consistent — bad — numbers

The story for retail in Hong Kong is not exactly new, and it's not exactly rosy.

Continuing the decline for the 23rd month, the territory's retail sales for the month of January fell 0.9 percent on year. The drop is smaller than in December, but that could be the effect of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday falling in January rather than February.

The Hong Kong government supported this viewpoint, saying it would "be more meaningful to examine the figures for January and February combined, when available, to have a clearer picture of the underlying trend."

The slowdown in inbound tourism, the rise of e-commerce and sky-high rents have for a while squeezed business for Hong Kong retailers.

Now, the Hong Kong dollar (pegged to the U.S. dollar) has strengthened against the Chinese yuan, and is hurting business as well.

Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Financial Group, told CNBC that mainland Chinese shoppers are now opting to go to Europe instead of Hong Kong because currency changes mean the price difference between China and Hong Kong on big-ticket items has narrowed.