House majority leader says he was 'brought to tears' during Trump's speech

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNBC on Thursday he got emotional at times during President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

When Trump honored fallen Navy SEAL Williams Ryan Owens and his widow, Carryn Owens, the California Republican said he was "brought to tears."

"It was a moving experience," McCarthy said on "Squawk Box."

Carryn Owens, who attended the Tuesday night speech, cried during the tribute and thunderous applause.

The president also defended the special forces strike that killed Owens in Yemen. Trump authorized the air and ground attack, which came on Jan. 29, nine days after he took office. Planning started while President Barack Obama was in office.

Owens' father, Bill, sharply criticized Trump, telling The Miami Herald he cringed at the thought of having to shake the president's hand at the ceremony for the arrival of the fallen SEAL's remains at Dover Air Force Base.



"I told them I didn't want to make a scene about it, but my conscience wouldn't let me talk to him," Owens told the newspaper.

Trump said in his address: "I just spoke to [Defense Secretary James Mattis] ... who reconfirmed that, and I quote, 'Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.' Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity."



