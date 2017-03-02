When Frank Addante, the founder of the Rubicon Project, a real-time trading platform for online ads, came into our office some years ago, he spoke to my partner, Sumant Mandel, about the state of the online advertising business and how digital marketers had products to help them place ads but publishers (websites) had to choose one ad network or another. There was no product that allowed them to "play the field" and optimize ads in real time on their behalf.

Frank also explained to us why he believed the industry was in this predicament, and how he thought it would play out over time. Then he pitched us the way he believed a new technology to make publishers' lives easier could be received. Will the technology to do this be hard to build? Yes, very. Could Frank show us the product at that time? No. However, Sumant saw enough in the way Frank framed the problem and the challenges to fund the effort. Five years later, The Rubicon Project had its initial public offering and remains a dominant technology in online advertising today.

While all experienced early stage investors have similar stories, the rage today is to fund product momentum. Investors want to see quick product market fit. Companies raise some seed funding, gain metrics around usage and engagement, and then tout these metrics as product market fit in search of their "Series A." I understand this, and have a few of my own investments in this category. Engagement momentum can be a very powerful tool to build a company.

Invariably, however, all of these companies have to ask themselves the question "why do we exist?" Technologies disrupt, then slow and commoditize. Today's technology "disruption" is a euphemism for correctly timing the changing behaviors and expectation of customers and consumers. What are you going to do with that momentum? Expand the product and move your users to the larger value proposition? Try to keep it going as is and start monetizing?

Which brings us to Snapchat, which started with a micro product/market fit: In a world post-scandalous texts from Tiger Woods and Anthony Weiner, Snapchat posited to teens "in this app, your texts disappear." The company has taken that early momentum and successfully moved its users to a much larger value proposition — so much so that they have dropped "chat" from their name.

Venture Capital is driven by big exits. Design and ambition matter but, time after time, early specifics around initial products and go-to market strategies change and pivot as start-ups rapidly learn how customers want to consume. If entrepreneurs and venture investors have done their work, the fundamentals to drive long-term value remain the same…always leading with "why do we exist?" over "how do we exist?"

Commentary by Jim Armstrong, an early stage venture investor in enterprise and consumer technology and co-founder of March Capital Partners. Armstrong has 19 years of technology investment experience, and has generated multiple large exits through IPOs or mergers and acquisitions from companies he either incubated or participated as the first institutional investor. Follow him on Twitter @jimatrmstrongvc.