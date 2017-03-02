Raymond James' Jeff Saut: I've never seen anything like this market, so I'm out

Jeffrey Saut has been around the market for a long time but says he's never seen anything like what's happening now.

As a result, the chief investment strategist at Raymond James is heading for the sidelines, choosing not to participate in something that is, at least for the time being, eluding his grasp.

"Folks, I have been in this business for over 46 years, and observing markets with my father for 54 years, and I have never experienced anything like what is currently happening," Saut told clients in a note Thursday morning.

Saut's daily missive is required reading on Wall Street. His lengthy tenure in the business has gained him a place among the must-follows, as he's known as a mostly bullish strategist though with a pragmatic approach.

However, he said the market since early February has left him flustered.