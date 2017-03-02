Here are the biggest links — and alleged links — between the Trump campaign and Russia

"I didn't have — did not have communications with the Russians."

But during his confirmation hearing on Jan. 10, Sessions said "I didn't have — did not have communications with the Russians," when asked directly by Senator Al Franken about alleged "continuing exchange of information" between Trump surrogates and the Russian government during the presidential campaign.

Franken's question came about because U.S. intelligence agencies — including the NSA, CIA and FBI — concluded that Russia used hackers to try to sabotage America's 2016 presidential election. Those attacks against U.S. democracy prompted the Obama administration to slap sanctions on Russia, which already was under 2014 sanctions for attacking Ukraine.

Trump said on Thursday afternoon that he does not think Sessions should recuse himself from the investigation into ties between Trump's surrogates and Moscow, though several Democratic and Republican lawmakers have said he should not oversee a probe into his own administration.

Here's a round-up of other links — and alleged links — between Trump's inner circle and Vladimir Putin's Russia: