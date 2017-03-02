Mobileye CEO: Our business never been better 2 Hours Ago | 03:41

Ziv Aviram, co-founder, president and CEO of autonomous vehicles technology firm Mobileye, suggested to CNBC on Thursday that his firm isn't the one bringing a weak weapon to a big fight.

Last week, noted short seller Citron Research revealed a bet against Mobileye and said the tech company was bringing "a knife to a gunfight."



Aviram, appearing from the YPO Edge conference in Vancouver, dismissed the short seller.

"Our business has never been better than today," Aviram said. "I don't really understand ... we don't follow the shares too much ... not too much," he said. Aviram added, "This is the privilege of co-founders running the company, we look at it long term."

Mobileye shares are up 8 percent in the past month, but have dipped 4 percent since Feb. 24 when Citron announced its short. Year-to-date the shares are up 21 percent.

Citron's Andrew Left told CNBC on Feb. 24, "They're really a one-trick pony. ... With autonomous driving, you could even buy Google and get this whole area for free. … Right now, Mobileye is bringing a knife to a gunfight."