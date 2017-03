A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flatafter Wednesday's 300-plus point rally for the Dow Jones Industrial average. Later this morning, we get weekly jobless claims.

-Snap's IPO priced at $17 per share, valuing the company at $24 billion.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



-Attorney General Jeff Sessions is under scrutiny for not disclosing meetings he had with Russian officials during the election year.