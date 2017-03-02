Nutanix tanks 15% after-hours following poor guidance

Shares of software company Nutanix tumbled as much as 15 percent in after-hours trade Thursday, on the heels of current-quarter guidance of a bigger-than-expected loss.

The San Jose, California-based company said it expects to report a loss between 45 cents and 48 cents per share on revenue between $180 million to $190 million for the third quarter. Analysts had projeceted a narrower loss of 35 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Nutanix also reported second-quarter results Thursday, including a GAAP net loss of $93.2 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $33.2 million for the same period last year.

The cloud-computing company went public in September, and its stock peaked at an all-time intraday high in October of $46.78. Shares closed Thursday right above $31.

As of Thursday's close, the stock had gained more than 17 percent for the year.

