One of the most important financial lessons a parent can share with children is how to budget. Financial independence is not limited to rent and groceries. It also means taking complete responsibility for all living costs, including rent, health care, phone bills, loans, etc. In order to save and invest money, your children need to calculate what money is required for necessities and begin to actively track their spending.

The excitement of beginning a career can overshadow the importance of immediate investing for retirement, selecting the appropriate health-care plan and paying off debts. A formalized budget offers the opportunity of viewing the percentage of money being spent and saved.

Setting up a budget earlier on in life can be beneficial in the long run. As a parent, take a moment during the financial talk to reflect on what has worked or not worked in your own personal finances and advise how to minimize spending and maximize savings.

While "budget" can sometimes feel like a negative term, consider the idea of managing yourself like a business. You can then look at yourself as a business that generates, say, $100,000 per year. In that case, what percentage of your "business income" should you allocate to housing, food, clothing and incidentals? That may make your calculations less emotional and more oriented to your bottom line.

For young professionals, there will be plenty of job movement and possible relocations. It is necessary, when having your financial talk, to stress the importance of comparing current salary and cost of living with new salary and cost of living. While the new job may be a pay increase, the new city may be twice as costly to live in.

More from Portfolio Perspective

Hold on! Passive investing isn't any less risky than active management

Advisor jury still out on active management

Bond investors must adjust their expectations

Moving from Atlanta to New York is a big difference in cost, and your children need to know if they can live comfortably on their new salary. There are online tools that help compare the cost of living in different locations, which can also be used as a jumping-off point to negotiate a higher overall compensation.