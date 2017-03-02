Procter and Gamble’s latest push for equal pay is an ad to a feminist soundtrack

Procter & Gamble, one of the world's highest-spending advertisers, has released an ad ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, in its latest gender equality initiative.



The "#WeSeeEqual" ad, made up of a montage of scenes showing men, women and children in everyday situations, is interspersed with text, such as "Hugs don't care who give them," and "Equations don't care who solve them." It finishes with a woman telling a younger co-worker "Do it," with the line "Equal pay doesn't care who demands it."

The spot, made by agency Badger & Winters, is set to rock band 4 Non Blondes' song "What's Up," which includes the lyrics: "Twenty-five years and my life is still, trying to get that great big hill of hope, for a destination. I realized quickly when I knew I should, that the world is made up of this brotherhood of man."