Rex Tillerson works for the US now, not Big Oil, Exxon's new CEO says

Rex Tillerson will act only in the nation's best interests now that he is secretary of State, the man who succeeded him as Exxon Mobil chief told CNBC.

"Having worked with Rex for many years, Rex is going to make the decision that is best for our country," Darren Woods said in a "Squawk Box" interview that aired on Thursday. "His personal circumstances or where he was in the past, I have no doubt that is not going to play in his decision making."

Asked if he's spoken recently to Tillerson, Woods said, "He's been pretty busy, and I've been pretty busy."

Since Exxon has business with Russia, Tillerson was questioned extensively during his confirmation hearing about his ties to Moscow, and whether he perceives Russian President Vladimir Putin as a friend or foe of the U.S. in light of intelligence showing Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

"I don't really have a view or a prognosis on the relationship between our countries," Woods said. "We have a mix of businesses in Russia, we have a very successful business on the east coast that is not affected by the sanctions. We continue to invest and manage [there]."