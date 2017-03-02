Saudi Arabia is committed to integrating its financial markets with the rest of the world, the country's market regulator told CNBC, as massive hype builds for the debut listing of state-owned oil and gas company Saudi Aramco.



The Kingdom aspires to become the Middle East's de-facto capital market and one of the world's largest, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, vice chairman of Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority (CMA), told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Thursday. "That can be a big driver of economic growth in the country."

Saudi Arabia is the world's top oil exporter and the flow of petrodollars through its economy and around the world is a potent source of investment capital.

In order to achieve the aim of capital market hub, Saudi Arabia is changing regulatory requirements to gain more foreign players, reflected by recent changes to qualified foreign investor (QFI) rules. As of June 2015, certain QFIs could directly trade on the local stock exchange, known as the Tadawul. Last year, QFIs also became eligible to subscribe to initial public offerings (IPOs).

The Kingdom is also changing its market settlement policies, moving to the international 'T+2' settlement cycle from its previous 'T+1' cycle to better satisfy foreign investors.