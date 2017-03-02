There may have been some confusion here.



Shares of tech company Snap Interactive, whose market cap totals just $51 million, surged more than 17 percent Thursday ahead of social media company Snap's initial public offering.

The stock erased those gains after Snap opened for trading, to hold 8.6 percent lower near $6.90.

Snap Interactive, traded under the ticker symbol "STVI," develops social networking and dating applications, according to its website. For example, Snap Interactive created online video chat community Tinychat and a video chat app called Paltalk.



This is not the first time this has happened before.

Back in February, when Snap detailed its IPO plans, shares of New York-based Snap Interactive surged to highs above $20.

"As a policy, we don't speculate on stock price," Snap Interactive CFO Judy Krandel told CNBC in a phone interview. "We're all in the social media space," she added, referring to the excitement surrounding Snap's public debut. "But we are a new story."



